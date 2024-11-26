Club 824 Pitch Camp In The North For Bawumia

Some members of Club 824 in Karaga yesterday

Club 824, a pro-Bawumia support group made up of professionals from Dagbon, have pitched camp in the Northern Region ahead of the December 7 elections.

Made up of architects, retired and serving diplomats, journalists, administrators and development experts among others, Club 824 is engaged in motley activities such as mending broken bridges in relationships between individual New Patriotic Party (NPP) members and the party, as well as distribution of logistics to party supporters and parliamentary candidates.

They are active in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale and other Dagbon constituencies as far afield as Karaga and Gushegu.

A member of the Club 824 leadership, Alhaji Osman, told DAILY GUIDE in a telephone interview from Tamale yesterday that “we are here to ensure that all loose ends are tightened ahead of the polls on December 7. We are going to be in Dagbon to ensure a massive victory for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as President and the parliamentary candidates of our great party in Dagbon.”

Continuing, he said, “we have engaged different groups in Tamale and the outcome has been wonderful. In Tamale, we have met the Tiyumtaba women group, the Burma Camp Group in Aboabo during which we pleaded with the members to forgive the party leadership for not being in touch with them as regularly as should have been.

“We also demanded of them not to be provoked on Election Day but should rather be vigilant and protective of their votes.”

Some party members, who said they had forgiven the party, complained about how they have been ignored and hardly visited by the leadership. They said however that, with the intervention of the Club 824 leadership and other factors, “we have forgotten the past and poised to support the party in the forthcoming electoral duel.”

Among the members of Club 824 currently in Tamale to prosecute the Bawumia for President 2024 project are Architect Dr. Tanimu Osman, Chairman of the group, Alhaji Tanko Sabonkudi, Alhaji Raheem, formerly of Stanchart Bank, Alhaji Mungisu, and Alhaji Issa PT among others.

While some members are resident in Tamale and other Dagbon locations, others live in Accra but have decided to join the Bawumia project in this part of the North.

Club 824 is going to distribute party T-shirts alongside related logistics to the NPP parliamentary candidates in Dagbon to give out to their supporters in the constituencies, DAILY GUIDE has learnt.

In a related development, the Finance Minister Dr. Amin Adam, the candidate for the Karaga Constituency, has provided through his foundation monies to support kids who have gained admission to senior high schools and those proceeding to tertiary institutions from his constituency.

The minister has also provided boreholes to some localities and also undertaking a water pipeline laying project towards improving water supply to the Karaga township.

