‘Self Confidence Did The Trick In Dormaa’

Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has credited his team’s self-belief and determination for their victory over Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park on Sunday.

Speaking after the game, Coach Ogum dismissed the idea that tactics played a major role in the hard-fought 1-0 win in Dormaa, a venue known for its challenging atmosphere.

He emphasised the mental strength of his players as the key factor.

“It’s about self-confidence, it’s about determination. Playing in Dormaa has nothing to do with tactics, it has something to do with the confidence of the team, the determination of the team, the aggression of the team, and I think the calmness of the team,” Coach Ogum continued.

Ogum further highlighted his team’s composed approach, noting that aggression would have been counterproductive in such a high-pressure environment.

“If you look at the way we played, we were very calm because I know the venue to be an aggressive venue, and if you come aggressively, it wouldn’t help,” he added.

The victory ended the Porcupine Warriors’ four-game winless run in the Ghana Premier League, providing a morale boost as they prepare for upcoming fixtures.

With this renewed confidence, Coach Ogum and his team will look to build momentum in their pursuit of success this season.