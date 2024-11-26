Disregard Multiple Voting Dates Claim – EC, NCCE

Samuel Tettey

The Electoral Commission (EC), has urged the general public to disregard a misleading broadcast that there will be different voting dates for some presidential candidates for the December 2024 general election.

A statement issued and signed by the Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations at the EC, Samuel Tettey, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, urged the public to disregard the misleading statements as the 2024 elections will take place on December 7, 2024.

It stated, “Voters are reminded that voting on the 7th of December, 2024 starts from 7am until 5pm. The Commission encourages voters to go out in their numbers and cast their votes in an orderly manner.”

In a related development, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy, in a statement issued on Sunday said the Commission’s attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media where one Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a presenter with a Kumasi-based radio and television station is misinforming the general public about the 2024 elections.

According to the Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio and TV presenter, “the number of presidential aspirants for this year’s general election is many, and so the voting days have been scheduled separately for the aspirants”, and claims there are two voting days: the first one for aspirants 1 to 7 and a later date for the remaining aspirants.

The NCCE described such comments as false, misleading and disinformation and, therefore, urged the general public to ignore the video and its content.

It said there was only one voting day for the 2024 elections. Which is on Saturday, December 7, 2024 for both presidential and parliamentary candidates, with all qualified presidential candidates in the December polls on one ballot to enable the electorates to vote for their preferred candidate for both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

“The NCCE condemns such deliberate and orchestrated actions by some individuals, media personalities and political actors who spread fake news and mislead the general public. The Commission entreats all to verify information before sharing,” it added.

The Commission said disinformation is a threat to democracy, and called on the general public to reject it, assuring the public of continued efforts to increase its civic and voter education sensitisation nationwide to empower citizens with knowledge ahead of the December 7 elections and beyond, while commending the Ghana Police Service for its swift action in handling the matter.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah