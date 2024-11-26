GNPC issues alert about ‘fraudulent’ social media page

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has has alerted the public about a fraudulent a social media page using its name and logo, specifically under the account handle “GNPC Invest.”

A release issued on Monday, November 25, 2024 and signed by Corporate Affairs Manager, Eric Pwadura advised that “…GNPC does not operate any investment platforms, and any claims or advertisements suggesting otherwise are false and unauthorized. We strongly caution the public to avoid engaging with this page or sharing personal information.”

The release further urges the general public to refer to GNPC’s official website and our official social media channels, “for verified information and updates.”

“The Corporation has reported the said fraudulentsocial media page to the Police Cybersecurity Unit. Stay vigilant and report any suspicious pages impersonating GNPC and its subsidiaries to help protect our community from potential scams,” Mr Pwadura cautioned in the release.