CX Experts Discusses Role Of Generative AI In Customer Engagement

Vishal Mignali, Africa Sales Director at Exotel

Businesses have been urged to boost their customer experience functions by adapting new technologies, such as Generative AI, which, when effectively applied in the customer experience space, will greatly improve meaningful interactions that eventually drive real value for both businesses and customers.

This was among the key takeaways at an Executive Roundtable hosted by Exotel, a leading provider of cloud communication solutions, in partnership with Metro Edge Technologies, a fast-growing indigenous IT firm providing simple, innovative and cost-effective technology solutions to Enterprises and SMEs, on the theme “Create Value Beyond the Hype: The Role of Generative AI in Customer Engagement.” The closed-door event brought together about 30 C-level executives from some of Ghana’s top organizations, including Fidelity Bank Ghana, Ecobank Ghana, UMB, Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana, OmniBSIC Bank, Consolidated Bank Ghana, MTN, CalBank Ghana, ExpressPay, GLICO Group, First National Bank Ghana, Old Mutual Ghana, ADB and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) among others. The forum provided an intimate platform for industry leaders to delve into the transformative potential of Generative AI in revolutionizing customer engagement. Participants also explored how businesses in Ghana can harness the Generative AI this technology to move beyond scripted interactions, offering customers personalized, natural, and engaging experiences that foster deeper connections.

Speaking at the event, the Africa Sales Director at Exotel, Vishal Miglani said, “Generative AI represents a paradigm shift in customer engagement. It’s not just about technology; it’s about creating meaningful interactions that drive real value for businesses and customers alike”. Mr. Mignali said it was essential for customer care practitioners to take cognizance of the changing phases of the industry and take measures to stay up to date with the various evolutions. “We have heard this evening how simple yet complicated the customer is and how the customer’s needs have change over time; Generative AI will make our work as CX experts a lot easier and meaningful as far as we adopt the appropriate AI tools for our work”, he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Metro Edge Technologies, the West Africa premier partner for Exotel, Kingsley Bennett, said Generative AI has been found to be useful in a cross-section of industries where it has been deployed in personalized marketing, enhanced customer support and content creation among others. “The data tells us Generative AI has led to improved engagement, increased interactions and provided accurate, invaluable customer insight which hitherto would have been difficult to come by; it is therefore imperative for businesses who are focused on cost efficiency, scalability, enhanced creativity and a desire to understand the needs of their customers to explore solutions that are steeped in Generative AI”, Mr. Bennet said.

The roundtable also fostered peer-to-peer learning and collaboration among industry leaders, creating a blueprint for organizations in Ghana to power contextual customer conversations through innovation. This initiative reinforces Exotel and Metro Edge Technologies’ commitment to empowering businesses across Africa with cutting-edge tools and insights to stay at the forefront of digital transformation.

Kingsley Bennett – CEO, Metro Edge Technologies

About Metro Edge Technologies

Metro Edge Technologies is an indigenous Ghanaian-owned IT Services firm focused on delivering value through technology for businesses and organisations operating in sub-Saharan Africa. Our professionals have spent decades providing high quality solutions in the areas of IT infrastructure, IT consulting, software development, systems integration and project management.

Founded in Ghana in 2013, Metro Edge has provided various solutions and services across various industrial verticals Metro Edge Technologies is a fast-growing indigenous IT firm providing simple, innovative and cost-effective technology solutions to Enterprises and SMEs. Metro Edge Technologies, a business enabler and as a solution driven firm, have developed very strong global partnerships, with an objective to create sustainable and long-term solutions cost effectively.

Metro Edge Technologies’ Partnership with Exotel

In the area of Contact Centre, Metro Edge Technologies is Exotel’s premier partner in West Africa. Metro Edge Technologies provides both on premise deployments and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) with AI Capabilities. Exotel is the emerging market’s leading full stack customer engagement platform. Exotel’s world-class cloud-based product suite powers 50 million engagements daily for over 8,000 companies in India, SE Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. We help brands of all sizes deliver exemplary customer experiences. Exotel comprises a communications platform (CPaaS), an omnichannel contact centre platform (CCaaS), and a conversational AI platform over the cloud. The full stack customer engagement solution powers optimal customer journeys consistently across all touchpoints, channels, and interactions to nurture customer retention and advocacy.