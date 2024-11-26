Kumasi Market Women Mob Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo concluded his three-day tour of the Ashanti Region with a visit to the Kumasi market, where he was met with jubilation from traders and residents.

This tour is part of the President’s efforts to engage with local communities and assess the progress of ongoing development projects in the region.

The President’s visit to the Ashanti Region is not unprecedented.

In 2021, he assured the people of the Region of massive development projects in his second and final term as President.

He emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration between the NPP and NDC to move the country forward.

During his current tour, President Akufo-Addo commissioned several projects, including roads, schools, and healthcare facilities.

He also interacted with traditional leaders, chiefs, and people of the region, listening to their concerns and addressing their needs.

The President’s visit to the Kumasi market was a highlight of his tour, as traders and residents expressed their gratitude for the government’s initiatives to improve their livelihoods.

The market, a hub of economic activity in the region, has benefited from various development projects, including infrastructure upgrades and support for small businesses.

As the President wrapped up his tour, he reiterated his commitment to the development of the Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole.

His government’s initiatives, such as the Free SHS policy and the National Health Insurance Scheme, have had a significant impact on the lives of Ghanaians.

-BY Daniel Bampoe