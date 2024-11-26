5 Arrested In Techiman For Stealing Free SHS Food

A scandalous case of food supply diversion has rocked the Bono East Region, with five individuals, including three drivers and two storekeepers, arrested in Techiman for their alleged involvement.

The arrests come after the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) intercepted a KIA Rhino truck carrying food items intended for Kintampo and Jema Senior High Schools.

According to Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the truck, driven by Kwabena Oppong, was caught offloading food items, including bags of rice, boxes of tin tomatoes, sardines, mackerel, and cocoa powder, into two tricycles at an unauthorized location.

The tricycles, driven by Kwame Joseph and Karim Mohammed, had registration numbers M-19-BA 1659 and M-21-BT 5901, respectively.

The minister revealed that the invoices issued for the delivery showed discrepancies in the quantities of items, indicating a deliberate attempt to divert supplies.

This is not the first time that the Bono East Region has faced challenges with food supply diversions. In recent years, there have been reports of food items meant for schools and hospitals being diverted for personal gain.

Adu-Gyan commended the security services for their vigilance and urged Ghanaians to report any suspicious activities, emphasizing the importance of protecting the Free SHS policy.

“If you see something, say something,” he stressed, highlighting the need to safeguard the future of Ghanaian children.

-BY Daniel Bampoe