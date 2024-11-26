EC Assures Timely Deployment Of Ballot Papers

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed that all ballot papers and biometric verification devices will be deployed to all regions across the country by the end of the day.

This assurance was given by the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, during a meeting with the National Elections Security Taskforce.

According to Ms Mensa, 13 regions have already received their ballot papers, with only the Northern, Bono, and Bono East regions outstanding.

She noted that the ballot papers for these regions would be dispatched to police armouries this afternoon.

The EC Chairperson emphasized the commission’s readiness for the polls, stating that all voter registers have been prepared and disseminated across the country.

She also confirmed that the ballots for the presidential and parliamentary polls are near completion.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Head of the National Election Security Taskforce, pledged the commitment of security agencies to ensure a peaceful election.

“We will protect every Ghanaian and every stakeholder in this election to ensure that the election is executed to the benefit of Ghanaians and to ensure peace,” he said.

With the election drawing near, the EC’s assurance of timely deployment of ballot papers and the security agencies’ commitment to peace will help to alleviate concerns and ensure a smooth electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe