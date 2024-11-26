Bawumia Shakes Nsawam Hebron Prayer Centre

In a spirited display of political fervor, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, stormed the Hebron Prayer Centre in Nsawam, shaking the foundations of the sacred edifice with his charismatic presence.

The event, which took place at Doboro in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency, was a testament to Dr. Bawumia’s grassroots appeal and his ability to connect with the masses.

The Hebron Prayer Centre, a revered place of worship, was transformed into a sea of NPP colors, as supporters and well-wishers thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the Vice President.

Dr. Bawumia’s visit was not just a symbolic gesture; it was a calculated move to woo the constituents, a crucial battleground in the upcoming presidential elections.

The Vice President’s message of hope, transformation, and development resonated deeply with the audience, many of whom were visibly moved by his words.

In his address, Dr. Bawumia unveiled his vision for religious groups in Ghana, emphasizing the importance of interfaith dialogue and cooperation.

He pledged to establish a National Interfaith Council, which will bring together leaders from various religious denominations to promote peace, understanding, and development.

Dr. Bawumia also promised to increase support for religious institutions, recognizing their critical role in promoting moral values, education, and healthcare.

He assured the audience that his administration will work closely with religious leaders to address the challenges facing the country, including poverty, inequality, and social injustice.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, was also in attendance, lending his support to Dr. Bawumia’s presidential bid.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh’s presence was a testament to the strong bond between Dr Bawumia and the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency.

-BY Daniel Bampoe