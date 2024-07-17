Colombia Football Prez, Son Arrested

Ramón Jesurún and his son, Ramón Jamil Jesurún

Colombia Football Federation president Ramón Jesurún and his son, Ramón Jamil Jesurún, are facing battery charges on a specified official or employee after being arrested by Miami-Dade police at Hard Rock Stadium following the 2024 Copa América final.

The two men were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center just after 4:10 a.m. Monday, according to jail records. The father, 71, and son, 43, are accused of fighting multiple security guards at one of the stadium’s tunnels used for the media as they tried to gain access to the field, according to the arrest report.

Jesurún and his son posted bond and left the Miami-Dade facility after appearing in front of a judge Monday afternoon. The judge set bond at $2,000 for the president of the Colombia federation and $1,000 for his son.

Colombia lost the final 1-0 to Argentina after extra time in a game that was marred by crowd chaos in the run-up, forcing the kickoff to be delayed. Miami-Dade police reported on Monday that there were 27 arrests and 55 ejections on Sunday after people without tickets had forced their way into Hard Rock Stadium.