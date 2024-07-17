Majority Leader, Chief Whip Grab Juicy Board Appointments

Frank Annoh Dompreh and Alexander Afenyo-Markin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Parliament as Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited.

Mr Afenyo Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency in the Central Region appointment was announced on Tuesday in a letter from the Presidency.

Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President in the letter urged that all the necessary steps should be followed in this regard.

It said, “Kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the President’s nomination by the Company’s Act 2019, (Act 992) and the Regulations of the Company.”

In February this year, Mr Afenyo-Markin urged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to provide regular updates to Ghanaians regarding recent interruptions in power supply.

In another development the Majority Chief Whip, and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has also been appointed as the Board Chairman of the Road Fund Management where Afenyo Markin was the chairman.

The appointment of the Nsawam Adoagyiri MP was also announced in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Ambassador Nana Bediatuo Asante.

According to the Secretary, the appointment is by section 3(2) of the Road Fund (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 909).

–BY Daniel Bampoe