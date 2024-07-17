Miss Akwaaba Contestants Visit Dodi Princess

The producers of Miss Akwaaba Season 3, Ceejay Multimedia, gave the contestants an unforgettable experience on July 13 by taking them on a ride on the Dodi Princess over the Volta Lake in Akosombo, in the Eastern Region.

Among other activities, the visit gave the contestants a chance to socialise over indoor games, live music on the boat, and island hiking.

The Volta Hotel’s management invited the contestants to experience the trip of a lifetime aboard the Dodi Princess.

“The Akosombo trip was a delightful learning process for the contestants,” said the Ceejay Multimedia CEO Joe Osae, adding, “We were warmly received and we are grateful to Volta Hotel and Dodi World for the thrilling and valuable experience.”

“What Volta Hotel and Dodi World offer in that corner of Ghana is special. They bring unique, enlightening components to the travel and leisure scene and I urge more people to check them out,” Joe Osae stated.

The voyage on the MV Dodi Princess, one of Dodi World’s multipurpose tourism facilities, was one of the most thrilling parts of the visit to Akosombo.

The boat had a great vibe with live music, dancing, and delicious cuisine.

The reality show judges, representatives from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and the organisers, led by Joe Osae, CEO of Ceejay Multimedia, also accompanied the contestants.

“Miss Akwaaba is just one of the ways of bringing attention to the opportunities that abound in the culture and tourism sectors. There’s often talk about unemployment for our young people but there are outlets on the culture and tourism fronts to gainfully absorb some of them,” Mr. Osae stated.

Among other things, the Miss Akwaaba Season 3 winner will receive a car and a cash prize of GH¢10,000.

The first runner-up gets a cash prize of GH¢7,000, and the second runner-up receives GH¢5,000.

Thanks to the generosity of the Volta Hotel and Dodi World management, Miss Akwaaba 2024 and the first and second runners-up spend the entire weekend at the Volta Hotel in Akosombo.

Miss Akwaaba Season 3 is currently in its tenth week and airs live on Ceejay TV and Akwaaba TV every Sunday at 7:00pm. Repeat shows on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 7pm on Ceejay TV, as well as every Saturday on Adom TV at 10pm and on Movement TV every Sunday at 3pm.

The final event of the pageant will be held on Sunday, August 11 at the National Theatre.

By George Clifford Owusu