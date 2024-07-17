EMY Africa Awards Calls For Entries

Kojo Soboh

Organisers of Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards are calling for entries for this year’s edition of the awards ceremony.

The highly anticipated event, set to take place in Accra, Ghana later this year, is dedicated to recognising and celebrating exceptional achievements by men in Africa.

The prestigious EMY Africa Awards feature both honorary and competitive categories spanning creative arts, business, media, technology, sports, and health.

In an exclusive interview, Kojo Soboh, the Executive Director of EMY Africa, emphasised that since its inception in 2016, the awards have been dedicated to honouring outstanding accomplishments in men’s achievements across various sectors, including the local industry, community, culture, and public service.

Kojo Soboh urged the public to participate in the nomination process for the upcoming awards by submitting their favourite personalities for consideration.

Nominations can be made at www.emyafrica.com, with the closing date set for August 9, 2024.

The 2024 EMY Africa Awards will feature an array of non-competitive categories such as Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Magnate Award, Group of the Year, The Settler Award, Humanitarian Award, The Guardian Award, Green Fingers Award, Asclepian Award, Man of Style, Brand of the Year, Green Corporate Star Award, Citizen Ghana Award, Legend Award, and Man of Courage.

Additionally, the competitive categories include Music Man of the Year, Man of Sports, Actor of the Year, Discovery of the Year, and Designer of the Year.

The honorary categories also include the Continental Icon Award, Young Achiever (Male), Magnate Award, PAV Ansah Communicator Award, Lifetime Achievement Award among others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke