Commonwealth Observers Okay Election Security Plan

IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare (4th R) with Commonwealth Observers

The Commonwealth Observer Group Mission to Ghana has expressed satisfaction with the country’s December elections security measures following a detailed briefing by the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF).

The briefing, led by Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, provided the observer group with insights into the security measures in place for the upcoming elections.

Former Australian Ambassador, Prof. Matthew Neuhaus, said the Ghana Police Service and the security forces have consistently demonstrated their commitment to maintaining peace and security.

“Your reassurances today about your readiness to ensure a peaceful and productive environment for the upcoming elections give us confidence as we head into the field.

“We trust that you will uphold the integrity of the electoral process, allowing the people of Ghana to vote freely and fairly. We wish you all the best as you work to maintain security across the country during this critical time,” he said.

Former President of Botswana and team lead for Commonwealth election observers to Ghana, Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, on his part said one of the key tools the Commonwealth employs to uphold its commitment to democracy is the observation of elections.

He said this process is guided by established standards that member countries have agreed to follow.

“We come here as humble servants of the Commonwealth, dedicated to assisting our fellow member country, Ghana, in achieving its goals during this electoral process, which is vital for establishing a government and leadership.

“Our work has already begun; we have met with various groups and individuals, and we will continue these engagements until December 13, when we will finalise our report. We are committed to supporting you on this important journey to democracy,” he stated.

Security Preparation

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr. Fredrick Kojo Adjei, who spoke on behalf of IGP Akuffo Dampare, said NESTF since its inception under the Fourth Republic has been instrumental in providing security for elections and has been proactive in ensuring law, order, peace, and security surrounding the upcoming general election.

“Upon taking leadership of the Ghana Police Service, the IGP has integrated election security into the broader policing framework by establishing the Police Election Security Secretariat (PES). Under his leadership, a strategic blueprint known as the Pre-Election, Election, and Post-Election Security Plan (PEP) has been developed to manage election security in Ghana over the next 30 years,” he told the Mission.

DCOP Adjei further noted that the PEP plan has already been successfully implemented during recent intra-party elections, ensuring effective security for all political parties involved in selecting executives, parliamentary candidates, and presidential candidates.

“It was also utilised during three by-elections leading up to the general election scheduled for December 7. Notably, all these events were conducted without any security incidents,” he added.

DCOP Adjei also mentioned that as part of their comprehensive preparations, the police administration has created a master deployment plan that will be activated on Election Day.

This extensive document, exceeding 5,000 pages and available electronically, outlines specific duties for officers stationed at more than 40,000 polling stations nationwide.

In addition to this extensive planning, he added that Rapid Response Teams have been established to operate within constituencies.

These teams are prepared to provide immediate security assistance in situations requiring additional support beyond what polling station officers can manage. Strategically positioned for quick response, these teams aim to restore security as needed.

“Robust security arrangements have also been implemented for collation centres, where election results will be tabulated post-voting. Sufficient personnel will be deployed to ensure security at these centres across the country.

“As the elections approach, authorities are committed to a de-escalation mindset in their security strategy. Should further support be required, officers on the ground will have access to Rapid Response Teams. All personnel have been trained according to the election manual to ensure readiness for the upcoming electoral process,” he told the Mission.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke