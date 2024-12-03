Parliament Resumes December 16

Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has announced that the Seventh Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament will begin on Monday, December 16, 2024.

In a formal notice issued yesterday, the Speaker explained that the summon was in pursuant to Order 58 of the Standing Orders of the Parliament.

“Pursuant to Order 58 of the Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, hereby give notice that the Seventh Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence on Monday, the 16th day of December 2024 at ten o’clock in the forenoon at a place to be appointed by the Speaker in due course,” the notice indicated.

The Order 58 says, “(1) The Speaker shall summon Parliament by notice published in the print and electronic media not later than fourteen days before the beginning of a Meeting. (2) The summons shall indicate the date, time, mode and place for the commencement of the Meeting.”

This meeting of the parliamentary session is expected to address critical national issues, including a message on the State of the Nation to be delivered by President Akufo-Addo in line with Article 67 of the Constitution.

The sitting will also provide an opportunity for Members of Parliament (MPs) to deliberate on pending bills, review government policies, and approve budgetary allocations for the next fiscal year.

Speaker Bagbin indefinitely adjourned the House on November 7, 2024, citing the absence of a prepared agenda from the Business Committee.

Following the Supreme Court 5-2 ruling overturning the Speaker’s decision that declared four seats vacant, the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, called on Mr. Bagbin to exercise his constitutional mandate under Standing Orders 57(3) and 58(4) to recall the House for a two-day meeting to address outstanding government business.

However, the Speaker declined a request by the Majority Leader, outlining various reasons, including the timing of the meeting.

Speaker Bagbin noted that the request, received on November 22 while he was out of Accra, came during a crucial period of political campaigning.

He stated that the parliamentary calendar traditionally accommodates this campaign season, allowing government and opposition candidates to engage voters, present their manifestos, and account for their stewardship.

“This season is for the Government, parties, and both presidential and parliamentary candidates to present their manifestos to the people, and to account and justify how the mandate given them by the voters for the four-year term of office has been applied to the benefit of the people,” he stressed.

Citing constitutional provisions under Article 296(a) and (b), the Speaker argued that summoning Members of Parliament (MPs) at this critical juncture would disrupt campaign activities and unfairly burden MPs.

Furthermore, he questioned the feasibility of addressing 22 items in just two days, suggesting that the government prioritise these items for deliberation after the December 7 elections.

He called for a focus on essential matters post-election to ensure a smooth transition to the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

“I accordingly suggest that the government prioritises these businesses together with others not captured by your memo for consideration after the conduct of the general election on December 7, 2024,” the Speaker said.

“The House will resume sitting after the elections to complete all essential matters before a seamless transition to the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

“The national interest would better be served if members exhibit conducts of honour, empathy, and humility in the performance of their duties,” he intimated.

He concluded, “In the circumstances, I am neither inclined nor disposed to exercise my discretion in favour of your request. The request is accordingly declined.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu