Confirmed: GHAMRO Elections Slated For March 30

Kwesi Ernest Annin

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) has announced that the election of GHAMRO board members will take place on Tuesday, March 30.

The elections would be conducted nationwide to make it relatively easy for all members to vote for their preferred nominees.

The officers to represent the board members and directors of GHAMRO are made up of music publishers, producers and composers.

According to the Elections Committee, all the twelve (12) aspirants have been approved to contest the elections.

The 12 aspirants for various positions are Mr. Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, Mr. Rex Owusu Marfo, Ms. Ruth Benny Wood, Mr. John Mensah Sarpong, Oheneba Kissi, and Ms. Diana Hopeson.

The rest are Kwesi Ernest Annin, Ms. Elizabeth Tagoe, Mr. Benjamin Mensah, Mr. Kwame Adinkra, Mr. Yaw Agyeman Badu and Rev. Francis Boahene.

The tenure of office for the board, BEATWAVES gathered ended yesterday, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, and the board has officially handed over to the management led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abraham Adjetey, who would run the affairs of the organisation in accordance with the rules and regulations.

The Elections Committee gave the assurance that all necessary arrangements had been concluded for a successful election which would be supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana with the support of the Elections Committee.

Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) is a royalty collection agency within Ghana, which represents the rights of music copyright holders.

It was created under section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005. The agency collects royalties for all rights owners in Ghana.

Before 2005, that function had been operated by the Copyright Society of Ghana.

The organisation has faced regular criticisms about its transparency and engagement of stakeholders. As of 2018, the organisation was led by Rex Omar.

By George Clifford Owusu