Marhaba Supports Kid’s Surgery

Little Nahimatu Abdul Aziz, a hole in heart patient of the National Cardiothoracic Centre has received $6,000 from Marhaba FM to support her surgery.

Marhaba FM, the first Hausa-speaking private radio station in Ghana, through its medium, raised the amount to cater for seven-year-old Nahimatu, who is scheduled to undergo surgery.

The amount, generated through the benevolence of radio listeners, is to cater for the full cost of an open heart surgery to correct the defect and give her better quality of life.

Thus, the cost for further investigations, surgery, anesthesia, intensive care, medication and accommodation during the procedure for Nahimatu has been catered for through the donation.

Chief Executive Officer of Marhaba FM, Alhaji Baba Abdulahi, making the presentation to the management of the centre, said the institution since 2012 had been supporting patients of the cardio centre as part of their support to the less privileged in society.

“As a media house, we have taken it as our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) because when you look at the people we support and where they are coming from, raising even GH¢6,000 is not easy,” he said.

He, therefore, thanked the listeners of the station and the management of the cardio centre who recommend patients for support.

Director of the cardio centre, Dr. Lawrence Sereboe, who received the donation on behalf of Nahimatu’s family, expressed his gratitude to the radio station for their continuous support to the cardio centre’s patients.

He said once the surgery was conducted, Nahimatu, whose health is deteriorating because of her condition, can lead a normal life.

He thanked other organisations who continuously support the cardio centre, but said more needed to be done as there were hundreds of cardio patients who could not afford the cost of their treatment.

Caption: Alhaji Baba Abdulahi (First right) handing over the cheque to Dr. Lawrence Sereboe while Alhaji Abubakar, Finance Director of Ahlun Sunna Wal Jama’a (second right) looks on.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri