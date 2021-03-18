GAFCSC Holds 14th Matriculation Ceremony

The matriculants in a group photograph with Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour, Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso, Dr. Yaw Appiah-Marfo and other senior lecturers of the college

The Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) has held its 14th matriculation ceremony for 46 students for a year’s Master of Science programme in Defence and International Politics (MDIP).

The students are expected to be equipped with specialised knowledge and skills in the management of defence and security.

Addressing the matriculants, the Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour, described the programme as “carefully thought through, and uniquely crafted programme that will make the students masters of the pervasive national and global problems of our time.”

Rear Admiral Beick-Baffour said that the knowledge that the students would acquire would make them understand the context and complexities in which these issues metamorphose for defining international politics or global insecurity.

“The knowledge will also make the students contribute meaningfully to national and global issues,” he added.

He said the college was established to train selected officers of the Ghana Armed Forces, other security services and qualified civilians as well as officers from sister African countries from middle-level policy, command, staff and leadership functions and to provide a high-level engagement within a national and international environment.

He noted that the college collaborated with the University of Ghana through the Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration to deliver a Masters programme in International Relations in Governance and Leadership.

The college, he went on, had received programme and institutional accreditation to run its own unique Masters programme, MDIP, which was subsequently opened to the public as a weekend course leading to the 7th matriculation.

Dr. Yaw Appiah-Marfo, a coordinator for Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, who represented the rector, in an address, urged the management of the college to keep on with the mentorship.

He urged the students to use the opportunity given to tap the knowledge and skills from the well-experienced lecturers who would take them through the various courses.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey