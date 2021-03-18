ER Minister Assumes Office

The outgoing Minister (left) handing over to his successor

THE new Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, on Tuesday assumed work after a short handing over ceremony at the office of the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC).

At the short ceremony, Mr. Acheampong thanked the President for the trust and confidence reposed in him by appointing him to represent him at the region.

He expressed his deepest appreciation to his immediate predecessor Eric Kwakye Darfour, former MP for Nkawkaw, for the warm reception accorded him.

The former MP for Mpraeso gave the assurance that he would continue from where his predecessors left off.

He appealed to the Chief Director of ERCC Samuel Donkor, the MDCEs, and the entire staff to extend the same cordial working relationship that had existed in the region.

For his part, the former Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, thanked the MMDCEs, the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), heads of various institutions and agencies, chiefs, clergy, media, the people and staff for their support and cooperation during his four-year tenure as the head of the region.

He also called on all stakeholders to extend the same or even better cooperation to the new minister who he described as his friend and younger brother.

The Dean of Municipal District Chief Executives, also MCE for Achiase, Richmond Amponsah, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the former Regional Minister for the cordial working relationship and the fatherly love he showed during his stay.

He was therefore optimistic that Mr. Acheampong would do even better.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua