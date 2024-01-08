Construction of 3-Unit Classroom Block At Mayeem Primary Begins After DGN Report

The Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District Assembly has commenced the construction of a three-unit classroom block project at Mayeem D/A primary at Bimbagu South under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion Project (SOCO), which is a collaboration between the World Bank and the government.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bunkpurgu-Nakpanduri, Joseph Louknaan, in an exclusive interview told DGN Online that the contractor is expected to complete the project within 4 months.

According to him, the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District Assembly is committed to enhancing education in the district adding that they have constructed classroom blocks in various communities within the district.

The DCE stated that the district assembly has also been able to provide over 2,000 dual desks to schools within the district and that plans are advanced to provide more furniture to schools to reduce the lack of furniture deficit in the district.

He, however, urged the good people of the district to ensure that they sustain the peace in the area to motivate more partners to support the district.

“If we can continue to have peace within this district the issue of inadequate classrooms and furniture will be a thing of the past”.

Mr. Louknaan called on organizations and philanthropists to partner with the district assembly to bring more developmental projects into the district.

He commended DGN Online for their continuous projection of issues within the district especially the Mayeem D/A primary school which has prompted the district assembly to resolve some of the challenges in the district.

It will be recalled that DGN Online reported that pupils of Mayeem D/A primary at Bimbagu South in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East region risked dropping out of school due to the collapse of their classroom block.

A rainstorm destroyed the Mayeem D/A primary school block which has been in a dilapidated state built with mud and a death trap for pupils.

The situation compelled pupils to stay at home due to the lack of classrooms for teaching and learning to go on in the school.

A visit to the school by DGN Online showed pupils sitting under trees at the mercy of the scorching sun due to the collapse of their classrooms.

DGN Online gathered that throughout the collapse of the classroom block, no teaching and learning took place in the school because they did not have a structure to accommodate the pupils.

The Mayeem D/A primary which was established in 1992 as a community school has not seen any renovation since it was constructed.

The school lacks basic materials and infrastructure to enhance teaching and learning.

Currently, the population of the school from KG 1 to Primary 6 stands at over 300.

The pupils were forced to sit on the floor while others sat on blocks under a tree for teaching and learning to take place.

Some of the pupils who spoke to DGN Online lamented about the situation in the school and appealed to the government to go to their aid.

About five communities in the area depend on the school to ensure that children get access to education in the area.

Furniture Deficit

About 10,589 pupils enrolled in various primary schools in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district, 6,307 representing 59.6% lack of access to furniture, a situation that has compelled pupils to study on bare floors.

The kindergarten level in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district has about 3,804 pupils without furniture out of a total enrollment of 3,993 in the district.

The Sustainable Development Goal 4 which Ghana is signed onto calls for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.

By Eric Kombat, Bimbagu