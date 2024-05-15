Sarkodie, Others For ‘Ambusa Experience 2024’

Sarkodie

Three celebrated Ghanaian artistes, Sarkodie, Samini and Efya, have been invited to perform at an event dubbed ‘Ambusa Experience 2024’, organised by the Abofrem Area Foundation.

The event, set to take place on August 3, 2024, at the Ritz Theatre in New Jersey, promises to be a celebration of the rich African culture, arts, and music.

It is an initiative of the Abofrem Area Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and preserving African heritage and cultural diversity.

The event will showcase the exceptional talents led by three of Ghana’s most renowned artistes, who will captivate the audience with their unique blend of Afrobeats, dancehall, and soulful melodies.

Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie will take the stage with his signature style, blending hip-hop and Afrobeats to create an electrifying performance.

The legendary Ghanaian dancehall and Afrobeats artiste, Samini, will bring his infectious rhythms and high-energy stage presence, while Efya, the soulful songstress, will enchant the audience with her powerful vocals and emotive performances.

“We are thrilled to present the ‘Ambusa Experience 2024’ and to have Sarkodie, Samini, and Efya as our headliners.

“These artistes are not only incredibly talented, but they also embody the essence of African culture and artistry. We are confident that their performances will create an unforgettable experience for our attendees and help us celebrate the rich diversity of African heritage,” stated the Abofrem Area Foundation.

The ‘Ambusa Experience 2024’ promises to be a night of pure entertainment, showcasing the best of African culture, arts, and music.

Attendees can expect a captivating blend of music, dance, and visual arts, all set against the backdrop of the stunning Ritz Theatre.