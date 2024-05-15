Mahama Whereabouts Raise Concerns Among NDC Members

John Mahama

Some Executive members of the main opposition political party are currently in a state of lookout for their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, whose whereabouts have become unknown to them.

The former president has been noticeably absent from several political and social gatherings, sparking worries among party members.

While his main opponent is vigorously campaigning, the NDC flagbearer is conspicuously missing from the political radar, leading to party leaders gnashing their teeth.

Mahama’s absence was prominently felt at two significant events organized by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II – the 74th birthday celebrations of the monarch and his 25th anniversary as well as the Akwasidae festival, the biggest festival of the year.

His nonattendance has caused fear and panic within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party with speculations that he was not invited.

Reports indicate that there was no prior communication from Mahama’s office to inform party executives about his whereabouts. This has left party members in a state of uncertainty and concern regarding the whereabouts and well-being of their leader.

The former President’s absence at the grand 25th-anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region raised eyebrows, especially since he previously missed the king’s birthday celebration as well. While the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, was present at the Akwasidae festival, Mahama’s absence has led to speculation and questions within the party.

Uncomfirmed report suggest that John Mahama is in London undergoing treatment for a undisclosed ailment.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a sister and Special Aide to the former President, refuted claims that Mahama had not received an invitation to the events, emphasizing the strong relationship between Mahama and the Asantehene. Mogtari highlighted that formal invitations were unnecessary due to their close bond.

Criticism has mounted against Mahama for what some perceive as disrespect towards the Asantehene. Lecturer Ishag Kyei Brobbey of KNUST condemned Mahama for his alleged disregard, emphasizing the cultural and traditional significance of honoring the Asantehene.

The ongoing mystery surrounding Mahama’s whereabouts has left party members and supporters eagerly awaiting updates on his status and actions.

By Vincent Kubi