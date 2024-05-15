Philipa Baafi Drops ‘Eda Ho Pefee’ Music Video

Philipa Baafi

Renowned Ghanaian gospel minister and songwriter, Philipa Baafi, has officially released a music video for her widely accepted song titled ‘Eda Ho Pefee’ today, to celebrate her birthday which is also today.

A few weeks after the song was released, it was on most DJ and radio hosts’ playlists across the nation.

The video can best be described as a very creative piece produced in Ghana, and it is available on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

The video, BEATWAVES gathered, was carefully packaged to promote the artiste’s brand as well as her music on the market.

Philipa Baafi aims at reaching millions of people with the ‘Eda Ho Pefee’ video, and has plans of releasing more singles this year.

She is hopeful that the song and its video would touch the hearts of many Ghanaians including Christians, and help them have breakthroughs in their lives.

Ever since Philipa Baafi announced her presence on the Ghanaian gospel music scene, she has been well-known on airwaves and stages as a great singer and performer.

She is a physician assistant, and operates a related outlet in one of the bustling parts of Accra.

Periodically, she makes the services of her medical centre available to the public at no cost to clients.

One of her songs was adopted by a political party, and has remained the signature tune of the party in the quest for power. She could have made millions if it was a business deal. The lyrics of the song are meant to spark fire in listeners.

At each phase of her music career, the semantics are different but the drive for the evangelism is the same.