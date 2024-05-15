Enock Agyepong Honoured

Enock Agyepong

The Foklex Media Awards has recognised Speech Production CEO, Enock Agyepong, for his contributions to the growth of Ghana’s radio and television industries.

The National Theatre hosted the awards ceremony last Saturday where Enock Agyepong was awarded with National Entertainment Pundit of the Year.

At the 13th Foklex Media Awards, more than 70 individuals, including members of the media, were recognised for their services to Ghana’s radio and television industries.

The purpose of the award scheme is to honour and recognise media personalities for their contribution to growth of radio and television industries.

At the ceremony, which was hosted by Kojo Kinn and Afia Kwarteng Asomani, Father Innocent won the coveted award.

Ebenezer Donkor, also known as NY DJ, won the Ashanti Region’s morning show host of the year award.

The copyright advocate and Vice President, Research, Foundation of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP), Mr. Enock Agyepong, commended Foklex Media awards “for this beautiful award”.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the management of radio and television stations for providing him with the opportunities to speak on their various networks.

According to Enock Agyepong, punditry plays a very important role in the industry and it helps shape the narrative of industry, therefore, recognising pundits will encourage others.

He also posited that the award has greatly encouraged, uplifted, and accelerated his spirit for greater honours in Ghana and beyond.

He added that hard work should be the hallmark for recognition.

Enock Agyepong, however, dedicated the award to the late radio presenter; Doctor Cann of Happy FM, who “forced me to become a regular pundit on his show.”

He, however, thanked God and all of his fans for their unwavering support since he entered the music business.

“I am expressing my sincere gratitude to God for His support,” he said, “I also want to thank all of my followers for their years of devotion and support.”

By George Clifford Owusu