Minerals Commission, NRGI Engage CSOs

The Minerals Commission in collaboration with the Natural Resources Governance Institute (NRGI) has held a two-day stakeholders engagement with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, Lawyer Martin Kwaku Ayisi, indicated that the engagement which entails a review was necessitated by among other considerations, changes in government policy priorities, imperatives of emerging global trends and the challenges inherent in the implementation of the current framework.

An elaborate presentation on the extensive work done on the review by the Commission was made to the CSOs after they were furnished with details a week prior to the engagement.

This allowed the CSOs to thoroughly analyze the work done and to make written and oral submissions.

The Commission Daily Guide has learnt will further examine the submissions for integration into the draft reviewed policy.

In the coming days, the Commission will be engaging with other identifiable stakeholders, including licensed companies, the 16 Regional Houses of Chiefs and the host mining communities among others.

The Commission has entreated the public to submit written proposals for consideration.

It would be recalled that in 2014, the country adopted its first mining policy, providing the framework to guide and determine the present and future decisions regarding the efficient and effective regulation and management of the utilisation of the mineral resources of the country.