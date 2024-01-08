Bawumia Steals Show At Chef Faila’s Cook-a-thon

In an unexpected turn of events, Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, made a surprise visit to the Modern City Hotel in Tamale where Failatu Abdul Razak, affectionately known as Faila, is attempting to set a new world record for the longest cooking marathon.

The visit sparked excitement among the surprised residents who erupted in cheers at the Vice President’s arrival.

As Dr. Bawumia stepped out of his car, the ecstatic crowd surged forward to welcome him. Chanting his name and his famous slogan, “It is possible,” they created an atmosphere of enthusiasm and support. Despite the large crowd, the Vice President managed to navigate his way through and made his way to the transparent kitchen, where Faila had been tirelessly cooking for the past six days.

Inside the kitchen, Dr. Bawumia engaged in a brief but animated conversation with a visibly stunned and excited Faila. Media outlets rushed to surround the Vice President, seeking interviews and comments on the event.

Dr. Bawumia commended Faila for her determination and “possibility mindset.” He also highlighted the overwhelming support that young Ghanaians have shown for this initiative.

This visit marks the Vice President’s second display of unwavering support for young Ghanaians attempting to break world records. Recently, Dr. Bawumia attended Afua Asantewaa’s attempt to break the world record for the longest singing marathon in Accra.

He cheered her on as she surpassed the mark of 120 hours, pending validation from Guinness World Records. To aid in her recovery, he personally arranged for her to enjoy a week-long stay at the luxurious Royal Senchi Resort.

On the first day of Faila’s cook-a-thon, Dr. Bawumia generously donated GHC30,000 to support her in purchasing food and ingredients for the marathon. Faila has already surpassed the previous record of 119 hours and 57 minutes set by Irish Chef Alan Fisher. Fisher, in turn, had broken the record previously held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci, who cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The visit of Dr. Bawumia and his continued support for young Ghanaians attempting to break records exemplify his commitment to recognizing and encouraging the potential of the country’s youth. Through his actions, he is inspiring a mindset of possibility and driving the pursuit of excellence in various fields.

By Vincent Kubi