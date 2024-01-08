The Convention 2024 Cancelled Few Hours Before Event

The Pan African event, The Convention 2024, which was set to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Independence Square in Accra, Ghana, was abruptly called off.

The cancellation, which occurred just a few hours before the programme was due to begin, has left organizers, attendees, and special guests disappointed and bewildered.

According to a statement released by the New Africa Foundation, the event organizers, the government instructed them to cancel The Convention at the last minute.

The cancellation order came as a shock to the organizers and all the speakers, which included renowned figures such as Professor P.L.O. Lumumba, Julius Malema, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, and Peter Obi, as well as the thousands of patrons who had gathered at the Independence Square for the event.

The New Africa Foundation expressed their regret over the cancellation and apologized to the disappointed audience. They revealed that the government had initially granted approval for the event in November 2023, making the sudden cancellation even more surprising and devastating for the dignitaries and special guests who had flown in from all over the world.

In their statement, the organizers emphasized that the situation was beyond their control and expressed their understanding of the inconvenience caused to the public.

They stated, “We at the New Africa Foundation apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused to our audience and the public alike. Please be aware that this situation is and was beyond our control.”

The Convention 2024 was expected to be a historic gathering of Pan African leaders, intellectuals, activists, and supporters, aiming to foster unity, dialogue, and progress across the continent. Various topics surrounding African development, governance, and empowerment were planned to be discussed during the event.

It remains unclear why the government directed the cancellation of The Convention 2024 at such a late notice. The disappointment and frustration among attendees and speakers are palpable as they were eagerly anticipating the event as a forum for meaningful discussions and collaborations to move the African continent forward.

