President Akufo-Addo Awaits Congratulations From Mahama 3Years After Winning 2020 Polls

In his address to the nation on Constitution Day, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed his surprise that his main opponent in the 2020 elections, John Dramani Mahama, had yet to congratulate him on his victory.

The President made this statement three years after winning the election during his televised broadcast on January 7, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of democracy and the need to ensure the longevity of the 4th Republic.

He reflected on his lifelong dedication to fighting for individual and collective rights, and he expressed his gratification that Ghana’s commitment to democracy remains strong.

He acknowledged that the country faces challenges but highlighted the resilience of democratic structures in accommodating difficult circumstances.

Drawing attention to the upcoming presidential elections, President Akufo-Addo stressed the significance of fair and transparent electoral processes.

He emphasized the importance of respecting electoral rules and regulations, regardless of the outcome.

The President called on all stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission, political parties and their leaders, the electorate, and citizens, to work together to strengthen Ghanaian democracy and maintain the nation’s reputation as a model democratic country in Africa.

In a lighter moment, President Akufo-Addo humorously mentioned that three years had passed since his election victory, and he still awaited a congratulatory message from his main opponent in the 2020 elections. Despite the lack of acknowledgment, the President reiterated his commitment to upholding the Constitution, maintaining democratic governance, and ensuring a free, fair, and transparent election in December 2024.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the achievements and progress under his administration, promising to continue serving the Ghanaian people with dedication and using the remaining year of his term to create a free and prosperous nation.

He expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian people for the opportunity to serve as President and affirmed his commitment to fulfilling the mandate entrusted to him.

As Ghana celebrates Constitution Day, President Akufo-Addo called on all citizens to embrace the values of democratic accountability, respect for the rule of law, human rights, and individual liberty. He encouraged Ghanaians to recognize their responsibility in contributing to the betterment of society and to uphold the principles that have made Ghana a beacon of democracy and stability on the African continent.

In conclusion, President Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude to God and the Ghanaian people for their support throughout his tenure.

He assured the nation that he would remain focused on his mandate, using his remaining time in office to create a prosperous and equitable country that offers opportunities for all.

