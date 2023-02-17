Consumer Protection Bill In Offing

Samuel Abu Jinapor

Caretaker Trade and Industry Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has hinted that the Akufo-Addo administration’s proposal to establish a state watchdog to protect consumers is being discussed, with legislation expected soon.

According to him, the government is working hard to pass a Consumer Protection Law, indicating that Article 35 Clause 2 requires the state to seek the welfare of all citizens.

“I am happy to announce, Mr. Speaker, that in the coming days, I will be signing a Consumer Protection Bill, which will be laid before Cabinet for its consideration and approval, and then before this august House for consideration,” he stated.

The minister stated yesterday in Parliament that Ghana, as a respected member of the international community, is also enjoined by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to establish a functional consumer protection regime to protect consumers and enshrine their rights in the marketplace.

Mr. Jinapor praised officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry for their tireless efforts in advancing the bill so far.

“The overarching object of the bill is to protect, secure and defend the rights of consumers, through a structured institutional mechanism and legal framework, that will ensure that consumers play a significant role in keeping erring businesses in check, promote competition, and ensure regional integration through digital trade and e-commerce,” he noted.

“Today, everyone depends, to some extent, on goods and services provided by others,” he said, referring to the days when people relied on what they produced.

“The market dependence of consumers has increased considerably, making it imperative for us to protect consumer rights. With the coming into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and as host of the AfCFTA Secretariat, consumer protection law is more important now than ever.

“The Government of President Akufo-Addo is fully committed to the passage of this law,” he intimated.

“It is my hope that when the time eventually comes, after the bill has passed through the scrutiny of the eagle-eyed Cabinet of President Akufo-Addo, this august House will fully support the government to pass this very consequential legislation,” he added.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House