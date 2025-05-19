Cookie Tee Appointed CEO Of Nineteen57 Events

Cookie Tee

Nineteen57 Events, the creative force behind Ghana’s premier fashion and music showcase, Rhythms On Da Runway, has announced the appointment of Shirley E. F. Tibilla, affectionately known as Cookie Tee, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

A leading figure in Ghana’s media and entertainment landscape, Cookie Tee brings to the role a wealth of experience, bold leadership, and an unmistakable flair for creativity.

Her appointment signals an exciting new chapter for Nineteen57 Events, as the brand continues its mission to innovate, inspire, and elevate its global influence in fashion, music, and cultural storytelling.

Cookie Tee is a celebrated Ghanaian media personality, actress, television host, and philanthropist, whose vibrant presence has graced screens and stages nationwide. A proud alumna of the University of Ghana, where she studied Theatre Arts and Political Science, she has established herself as one of Ghana’s most respected and admired media icons.

She is best known as co-host of TV3’s flagship morning show, New Day, and has headlined some of the nation’s most prestigious events, including the 3Music Awards, Ghana Club 100 Awards, Radio and Television Personality Awards, and the Ghana Event Awards.

Beyond the spotlight, Cookie Tee is the visionary founder of Mabel’s Angels Foundation, a nonprofit committed to empowering underprivileged youth through education, mentorship, and outreach. Her passion for impact-driven leadership aligns seamlessly with Nineteen57 Events’ mission to fuse culture with purpose.

A style icon and trusted brand ambassador, Cookie Tee is poised to lead Nineteen57 Events into a vibrant new era defined by innovation, authenticity, and excellence.

Nineteen57 Events has extended its warmest congratulations to Cookie Tee on this remarkable milestone, and looks forward to a transformative journey under her leadership, where fashion meets purpose, and culture takes centre stage.