AJ Poundz Eyes Tyler Perry Productions

AJ Poundz

Ghanaian media personality and brand influencer Matilda Adjoa Densu, popularly known as AJ Poundz, has expressed her passion to join Hollywood powerhouse, Tyler Perry Productions.

AJ Poundz, known for having featured in local movies like Efiewura, Tales of Shades, and Jolly January, which are shown on DSTV, shared her admiration in a video post made by Tyler Perry Studio, which shows the trailer for the production’s upcoming movie titled Divorce Sisters.

The post, which has generated over 5,000 likes and 105 comments, is captioned, “Five women. One sisterhood tested by divorce, dating, and everything in between. This isn’t just about broken hearts. It’s about finding your way back to yourself.”

AJ Poundz, in the comments section wrote, “Someday soon I WILL be working with this production.”

Tyler Perry Studios is a renowned American film production studio founded by Tyler Perry in 2006 in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s one of the largest film production studios in the United States, spanning 330 acres of the former Fort McPherson complex.

Tyler Perry Studios has become a hub for film and television production, creating jobs and opportunities for industry professionals. Perry’s success has also inspired other African-American filmmakers and entrepreneurs.

The studio has produced numerous successful films and TV shows, including the Madea franchise, The Haves and the Have Nots, and other projects with major networks.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke