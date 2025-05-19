MUSIGA Congratulates TGMA Winners

Bessa Simons

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), held on May 10, 2025, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

“We celebrate the outstanding achievements of artists such as King Promise, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, and many others whose exceptional talents continue to elevate Ghana’s music industry to new heights,” the union stated.

MUSIGA applauded the dedication, creativity, and hard work demonstrated by these musicians, whose successes not only entertain but also inspire the nation and the African continent.

The TGMAs remain a vital platform for recognising excellence and fostering the growth of Ghanaian music on both local and international stages.

MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, stated, “Our long-standing partnership with the Telecel Ghana Music Awards reflects our shared commitment to nurturing and celebrating Ghanaian musical talent. We are proud to support an event that continues to shine a spotlight on the creativity and hard work of our musicians, and we remain dedicated to building a vibrant, sustainable music industry that benefits all stakeholders.”

MUSIGA also reaffirmed its commitment to developing a vibrant and sustainable music industry. “We pledge to continue advocating for the rights and welfare of musicians, supporting talent development through initiatives like ‘The Future Project’, and embracing digital innovations that shape the modern music landscape,” it stated.

“MUSIGA envisions a future where Ghanaian music thrives globally, supported by strong industry structures, education, and government collaboration. We urge all stakeholders to join us in this mission to ensure that Ghana’s rich musical heritage and contemporary creativity receive the recognition and support they deserve,” it added.