Rare Publication On Policing Launched

Mohammed Alhassan

A rare autobiography by a retired Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Alhassan titled An Aroma of Policing, was last Thursday launched at the Fitness Club of the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The occasion brought together former IGPs and an array of crème de la crème of the Ghanaian society ranging from the Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, the Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak and the immediate past Interior Minister Henry Quartey to friends of the former IGP.

The man assigned the task of the auction did not sweat to break the target, the exercise attracting over GH¢300,000.

President John Mahama, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, individuals from various strata of society were some of the patrons of the auction.

The publishing company, Digibooks, who saw the promise in the project, justifiably smiled for the outcome of their efforts.

The publication is not only an autobiography, it is indeed a flavour of the Ghana Police Service from the perspective of the son of an escort policeman who later reluctantly enlisted in the law enforcement agency and rising to become a Chief Constable.

It is a book composed in simple English, as the reviewer Prof. Vladimir Antwi-Danso observed, and one which is worthy of the shelf of policy makers and indeed those engaged in law enforcement.

The reviewer said the 36-chapter publication is not only an autobiography but a policy document woven in a canvas of where the author is coming from.

Mohammed Alhassan, during his discourse ahead of the launch, stated that policing is a calling, adding that he joined the service at a time when it was not prestigious.

As the man responsible for an array of reforms in the police such as the Visibility Unit, he called for purposeful transformation in law enforcement in the country.

The Guest Speaker, Julius Debrah, in his speech called for a reimaging of policing to focus on national development.

He added that crime prevention should be the bedrock of policing in the country, not forgetting an early warning system to protect the community.

He supported the author’s call for now dormant Police Staff College in Winneba as a centre of excellence in leadership training.

Government, he said, is committed to broadening and supporting an all-female Formed Police Unit (FPU).

Mr. Debrah also announced that steps are on to increase the global peace profile of the Ghana Police Service.

Reforms in the Police Service, he noted, is not a destination but journey.

The Chief Host, as it were IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, spoke about how he was entrusted with the command of the Greater Accra Region by Mohammed Alhassan, saying, “the IGP said with you as the Greater Accra Regional Commander, I can sleep.”

Torgbui Sri III, the Awomefia of Anlo was the Chairman of the occasion.

Mohammed Alhassan is a member of the Council of State.