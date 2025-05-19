Ejisu MP Donates 200 Desks To Onwe SHS

A carpenter working on the desks. INSET: MP Kwabena Boateng

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, Kwabena Boateng, has donated 200 desks to Onwe Senior High School in response to appeals from the school’s headmistress and students.

The donation, which includes both dual and mono desks, follows recent reports highlighting the dire furniture shortage at the school, where some Form One students were forced to stand or squat during lessons due to the lack of desks.

Staff at the school had earlier expressed concern over the impact of the situation on academic performance and student attendance. Some students reportedly stayed away from school, while others showed signs of truancy as a result of the poor classroom conditions.

The donation comes as a relief to students and staff. During a visit to the school last Monday, carpenters were seen assembling the new desks, with some students expressing gratitude to the MP for his swift intervention.

School authorities said the new furniture would help restore regular attendance and improve teaching and learning at the school.

By Ernest Kofi Adu