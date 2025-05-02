Court Remands Adu-Boahene for 7 Days

Kwabena Adu-Boahen

A High Court in Accra has remanded the erstwhile Executive-Director of National Signal Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahen into custody for 7 working days.

This was at the request of the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine who told the court that surveillance gathered by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) shows that the accused person is interfering with potential witnesses for the prosecution.

Mr. Adu-Boahene is before the court together with his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng, and two others for allegedly stealing GHc49.1 million from the state in a purported deal to procure a cybersecurity system for the country.

The court presided over by Justice Eugene Nyante Nyadu, after listening and viewing the evidence presented by the office of the Attorney General to back their claim, revoked the bail granted to Mr. Adu-Boahen by another court in March and remanded him into the custody of EOCO.

This is to allow the prosecution to complete its preparation for its witnesses, including taking and filing of witness statements. Meanwhile, the court has ordered that Angela Adjei-Boateng, as well as Mildred Donkor, remain on the existing bail.

By Gibril Abdul Razak