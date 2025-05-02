Kidnapping Victims Rescued, Eight Arrested

The suspects (right) and the Victims

The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and the Nigeria Police Force, has successfully rescued two female kidnapping victims whose ordeal was captured in a viral video.

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime, with operations conducted in both Ghana and Nigeria, according to a statement issued by the police service.

The suspects were located in various hideouts across the two countries, demonstrating effective cooperation between law enforcement agencies to track and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the arrests and rescues, stating that further details regarding the operation would be released as investigations continue.

“The Ghana Police Service is immensely grateful to the NSB and the Nigeria Police Force for their collaboration and support during the rescue and arrest operations,” the statement read.

Background

Reports indicate that a 39-year-old woman from Asiakwa in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region was allegedly kidnapped by unknown assailants. The victim, Ama Serwaa Konadu, a well-known hairdresser and event decorator, was abducted on Tuesday, April 22, while leaving her home for work.

The following day, her abductors sent several nude videos of her via her phone to family members, showing her being assaulted with a machete. They claimed to be holding her in Nigeria and demanded a ransom of GH₵500,000 for her release.

In response, the family lodged a formal complaint with the Ghana Police Service and other security and intelligence agencies, providing all available videos to assist in the investigation.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke