RBLE Holds 3rd Awards

A cross section of the award winners

The 3rd edition of the Responsible Business and Leadership Excellence (RBLE) awards has been held in Accra for businesses that have achieved remarkable successes in their operations.

The awards organised by Ianmatsun Global Services for both local and International companies and brought together companies was held under the theme “Innovating leadership for a sustainable Future Driving Impact, empowering change

The award which was opened to businesses and individuals in various industries cut across environmental policies, health and safety, Corporate Social Responsibility, insurance, logistics pharmaceuticals and savings and loans.

The rest are fair trade, trusted Insurance brand, rural banking, food manufacturing, IT, steel manufacturing customer service, quality assurance and compliance as well as responsible roofing brand.

Isaac Nana Adu-Gyamfi, events Director for Ianmatsun Global Services in an interview with the media said out of over 40 companies that were nominated, only 16 of them were selected following extensive research and review of their business practices over the years.

He said apart from factors such as profitability of the companies, the research and evaluation team of the organisation also considered how the companies were responsible not only to the needs of its staff but also their host communities.

He said, “We deem it fit that we do something that will draw the attention of businesses on the need for them to be responsible especially on how to sustain the earth. It is therefore important that we all behave responsibly in everything we do, hence our reason for starting this award.”

Mr. Adu-Gyamfi also expressed confidence that the new acts by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will also address some of the environmental concerns they observed during their assessment processes of the companies that were nominated.

He said that due to the influx of these awards in recent times, it will continue to put in place measures that will ensure only deserving companies are awarded for their services while calling on the government to also assess the organisations that have instituted some of the award schemes to ensure qualified companies were awarded and given recognition.