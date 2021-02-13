Covid-19 Deaths Rise To 518

Fatalities related to Covid-19 has risen to 518 after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) counted 13 more deaths.

The GHS also recorded 771 new cases of the infection bringing the active case count to 7,754.

According to the latest Covid-19 case management update, clinical recoveries from the infection stands at 66,846 with a total number of confirmed cases of 75,118.

Out of the total number of active cases, 106 patients are in severe condition while 29

others are in critical condition.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri