Highlife Legend Nana Acheampong Losses Mother

Veteran Highlife singer Nana Acheampong lost his mother, Akosua Addei on 12 February 2021.

Afro-Fusion singer and songwriter, Jackeline Acheampong took to her social media page to announced her death.

The cause of her death was not announced.

Jackeline expressed her pain over her grandma’s death and penned an emotional message in honour of Maa Akosua, as she was affectionately called.

The musician described the death as a big blow to the family, adding her father Nana Acheampong had also lost a great mum as she shares a photo of the deceased.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke