Cucurella Completes Real Madrid Move

Marc Cucurella

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella has completed a move from Chelsea FC to Real Madrid, becoming the first signing of José Mourinho’s second spell in charge of the Spanish giants.

The 27-year-old left-back will officially join Madrid after the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing an end to his four-year stay at Chelsea. Cucurella arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 in a deal worth more than £60 million.

Reports indicate Madrid will pay an initial £47.5 million for the Spain international, with the fee potentially rising to £51.8 million through performance-related add-ons.

The club has confirmed that Cucurella has signed a six-year contract that will keep him at the Bernabeu until 2032.

His departure follows months of uncertainty over his future at Chelsea after reported tensions with the club’s hierarchy.

The defender had publicly questioned the club’s direction and voiced concerns over the dismissal of former manager Enzo Maresca during Spain’s international camp earlier this year.

The move represents a setback for Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso, who is seeking to build a squad with greater experience ahead of his first season in charge.

With Cucurella gone, young Dutch defender Jorrel Hato remains the club’s primary long-term option at left-back.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid continue an ambitious recruitment drive under Mourinho, with reports linking the club to midfielder Enzo Fernández, striker Julián Álvarez and wing-back Denzel Dumfries as they prepare for the new season.