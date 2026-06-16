Amorim Agrees To Become New AC Milan Boss

Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has agreed to become AC Milan’s next head coach.

While there is no deal signed just yet, the 41-year-old is expected to fly into Milan later this week and sign a two-year contract to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who was sacked after a catastrophic run of form at the end of the season led to the club missing out on Champions League qualification.

Reports in Italy claim Amorim has said he will forego the year’s pay he was still owed by Manchester United following his dismissal in January.

In February, United said Amorim’s exit, together with his coaching staff, could cost the club up to £15.9m.

It is not known whether United will have to outline the saving in their next set of financial results, which are due out in the autumn.

Amorim was axed after a torrid 14 months at Old Trafford.

However, prior to that, he had become one of Europe’s most sought-after young coaches due to his work at Sporting, where he ended the club’s 19-year wait for a league title in 2020-21, and then won it again in 2023-24.

Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in November 2024 after the club rejected his plea to take over at the end of the season.

Last month, sources close to Amorim distanced him from the impending vacancy at former club Benfica as it became apparent Jose Mourinho was about to leave for Real Madrid. Former Fulham boss Marco Silva has since been appointed.

Providing the contracts are signed as expected, Amorim’s first game in charge will be a pre-season match at Celtic on 25 July.

Ironically, they conclude their pre-season campaign against Manchester United in Wroclaw on 15 August.