Amad’s Late Strike Ends Ecuador’s Unbeaten Run And Lifts Ivory Coast

Amad Diallo celebrating his winner

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo came off the bench to score a dramatic late winner as Ivory Coast secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ecuador in their FIFA World Cup Group E clash in Philadelphia.

The 23-year-old, surprisingly left out of the starting lineup, proved decisive in the 90th minute. After a powerful run by defender Wilfried Singo, Amad calmly guided the ball into the bottom corner with his left foot to seal all three points for the Elephants.

The result ended Ecuador’s impressive 19-match unbeaten streak, which had stretched close to two years, and significantly boosted Ivory Coast’s hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in the nation’s history.

Ecuador came close to breaking the deadlock on several occasions, striking the woodwork three times. John Yeboah and Alan Minda both hit the crossbar in the first half, while veteran captain Enner Valencia rattled the post from a tight angle after the break.

Despite their attacking intent, the South Americans struggled to test goalkeeper Yahia Fofana, with their first shot on target arriving only in the 68th minute when Gonzalo Plata forced the Ivorian shot-stopper into action.

Ivory Coast also threatened, with forward Elye Wahi hitting the crossbar early in the second half as both sides searched for a breakthrough.

Ecuador appeared on course for another clean sheet under coach Sebastian Beccacece, whose side had recorded 12 shutouts in their previous 19 matches.

However, Amad’s moment of brilliance ultimately separated the teams and handed Ivory Coast a memorable opening victory in a group that also features Germany and Curacao.