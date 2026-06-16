Nii Dsane, CEO of Dutch Consultancy Q-Advise, Honored for longstanding Support to Schools

Nii Nmai Dsane, Chief Executive Officer of Q-Advise, a global software licensing and contract advisory consultancy headquartered in the Netherlands, has been awarded a Citation of Appreciation by Methodist Basic School in recognition of his longstanding support and commitment to the institution.

The award was presented during the school’s 120th Anniversary celebrations, a landmark event that brought together traditional leaders, government officials, educators, alumni, and community stakeholders to celebrate more than a century of educational excellence.

In the citation, the school recognized Nii Nmai Dsane’s dedication to the growth and development of Methodist Basic School and his continued commitment to supporting educational advancement within the community. The recognition highlights the important role that alumni and supporters play in helping educational institutions thrive across generations.

While internationally recognized as the CEO of Q-Advise, Nii Nmai Dsane has remained deeply committed to educational and community development initiatives.

Beyond his support for Methodist Basic School, Nii Nmai Dsane has contributed to the development of several educational institutions across Ghana. His support has helped schools undertake development projects, strengthen learning environments, and create opportunities for students to reach their full potential. His commitment reflects a longstanding belief that education remains one of the most powerful drivers of social mobility, sustainable development, and national progress.

School authorities noted that his contributions and advocacy have helped strengthen the school’s mission and preserve its legacy as one of the region’s most respected educational institutions. Founded in 1906, Methodist Basic School has educated generations of students and continues to play a vital role in shaping future leaders.

Receiving the award, Nii Nmai Dsane expressed his appreciation to the school leadership and anniversary committee for the honor.

“Education remains one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives and communities. I am humbled by this recognition and remain committed to supporting initiatives that create opportunities for future generations,” he said.

The Citation of Appreciation formed part of a broader recognition program during the anniversary celebrations, honoring individuals whose service, leadership, and dedication have contributed significantly to the school’s success over the past 120 years.

For many attendees, the recognition of Nii Nmai Dsane symbolized the enduring impact that committed alumni and supporters can have on the institutions that helped shape their journey, ensuring that the legacy of Methodist Basic School continues for generations to come.