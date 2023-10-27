Dampare Meets Creative Industry Players

Some of the industry players at the meeting

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare last Tuesday engaged with practitioners of creative arts to raise awareness on police activities.

The purpose of the meeting, which was held at the Police Headquarters, was to discuss with the creatives how to secure the best security services for events, particularly during the yuletide.

Creative arts stakeholders and the media were also given the opportunity to express their concerns on the work of the police.

During his speech, the IGP emphasised the significance of the gathering and conveyed the need to enhance police operations.

He stated that all of the initiatives put in place to improve the effectiveness of the police force will pay off with a determined effort.

Among the concerns brought up are the following: enlisting the help of artistes to produce content for Police TV; tightening security at events; working with collective management organisations to enforce copyright rules; and the police’s needless profiling of certain performers, particularly those with dreadlocks.

In their response to the concerns, the police assured that all the grievances would be considered and addressed.

At the meeting were a number of well-known figures in the creative arts, including Mikki Osei Berko, Empress Gifty, Bessa Simons, A Plus, Abeiku Santana, Rex Omar, Akuapem Poloo, Medikal, and Akosua Agyapong.

Others were Amakye Dede, Tagoe Sisters, Rev. Thomas Yawson, Kojo Yankson, and Dela Hayes.