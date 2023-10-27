Dan Quaye Blasts Hearts Management

Dan Quaye

Former Hearts of Oak right back, Dan Quaye, is challenging the leadership style of the capital-based club.

He has as a result linked the poor day to day running of the club to the poor start to this season.

And in six games, Hearts has won just a match, and surprisingly hit the back of the net once.

He believes the club is struggling due to its leadership stiff-neckedness regarding advice from past and experienced players.

The defender cited the recent exit of former captain Gladson Awako and earlier, Sulley Muntari as classical examples.

He said on Rainbow FM, “They do things anyhow in the club and when the experienced players talk, they force them out. We all know why Awako was sacked from the club. He was sacked because if things are not going well and he speaks, then there is a problem.”

He added, “There is no proper leadership in the club. The same thing happened to Sulley Muntari because they will not accept any contributions he brought on board, considering his experience in the game.”

The Phobians next travel to Bibiani to face Gold Stars.

