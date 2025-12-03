Dentaa, Prof. Kaufmann, Kate Hassan, Others Honoured @Women’s Choice Awards Africa

The Women’s Choice Awards Africa, has honoured some transformational women championing women inclusivity across diverse sectors in Africa at the seventh edition of the awards last Saturday.

Notable among them are Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, CEO of GUBA, who was honoured for her Legacy in Diaspora Affairs; Ing. Prof. Elsie Akosua Biraa Effah Kaufmann, Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences, University of Ghana, grabbed the Legacy Honours in STEM Empowerment Award; and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Sebastien, Sarah Femi Asante, was also honoured for her Outstanding Leadership in Business and Hospitality.

Transformational Leader of the Year was awarded to Dr. Fatma Odaymat, Director of Al-Rayan International School. The Legal Leadership Award went to Merene Botsio Benyah, Head of Chambers, JLD & MB Legal Consultancy. The Ultimate Woman in Leadership Award (Energy) was given to Judith Adjobah Blay, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company. The Excellence in Emergency Response Leadership Award was awarded to Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, Chief Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Outstanding Woman in Leadership Award (Health Insurance) was awarded to Adwoa Boatemah Adu–Sarkodee, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Health Insurance. The Outstanding Woman in Marketing Leadership Award went to Adiza Ibrahim, Head of Marketing and Media Relations at Electroland Ghana Limited. The Ultimate Woman in Transformative Accounting Award was given to Joyceline Coleman, Partner of Accounting Advisory Services at KPMG. The Woman of Influence Award (Arts & Culture) went to Selassie Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Film Festival and Awards.

The Outstanding Innovation in Platforms and Apps Development Award went to Npontu Technologies. The Excellence in SME Banking Award was given to Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd. The Art of Style Honour was awarded to Lauren Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of Lauren Haute Couture. The Transformational Woman in Hospitality Management Award went to Melissa Bediako, Director of Sales and Marketing at Kempinski Hotels. The Her Legacy Honours in STEM and Innovation award was given to Regina Honu, Chief Executive Officer of Soronko Academy.

The Her Legacy Honours in Women’s Creative Empowerment Award was given to Roberta Annan, Founder of the African Fashion Foundation. Outstanding Commercial Law Firm of the Year was awarded to JLD & MB Legal Consultancy. The Leading Excellence in National Gas and Management Award went to the Ghana National Gas Company. The Entrepreneurial Excellence Award (Hospitality) was given to Mrs. Kate Hassan, Chief Executive Officer of Thea Villa Hotel. The Outstanding Woman in Leadership Award (Insurance Broking) was awarded to Mrs. Esther Adomako, Chief Executive Officer of Trans-National Insurance Brokers Ltd.

The Driving Strategic Fire Prevention and Emergency Operations Award was given to the Ghana National Fire Service.

The Educational Excellence Award went to Al-Rayan International School. The Excellence in Corporate Branding Solutions Award was awarded to Maame Yaa Dufie, Chief Executive Officer of Colour Drop Impressions Ltd.

The Outstanding Woman in PR Award went to Emma Wenani, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance. The Excellence in Healthcare Financing Award was given to Phoenix Health Insurance. The Woman of Impact Award (Philanthropy and Education) was awarded to Mrs. Aretha Mensah, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Tree.

The Ultimate Woman in Leadership Award (Media) went to Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, General Manager of EIB Network. The Agent of Change Award was given to Joana Gyan Cudjoe, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Empire Legacy Ltd. The Woman CEO of the Year (Pharmaceuticals) was awarded to Abigail Amma Afriyie Abora Addo, Chief Executive Officer of Aide Chemist among others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke