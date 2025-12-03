Onana Excluded Amid Cameroon’s AFCON Upheaval

Andre Onana

Cameroon’s preparations for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) have been thrown into disarray after star goalkeeper Andre Onana was left out of the squad amid a dramatic shake-up in the technical team.

The turmoil follows the sudden dismissal of head coach Marc Brys, who was sacked by the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) just days after Samuel Eto’o secured re-election as president.

Fecafoot issued a strongly worded statement announcing Brys’ removal, accusing the Belgian tactician of “professional failure” and “subterfuge.”

The federation’s allegations included claims that Brys incited players to defy Fecafoot, failed to attend key meetings, withheld his training plans, delayed the release of squad lists, jeopardised sponsor relations, and worked with “unknown individuals” within the organisation. Fecafoot also accused him of avoiding mandatory press conferences.

Brys, who was controversially appointed by Cameroon’s sports ministry in April 2024 — a decision Eto’o publicly opposed — has now been replaced by his assistant, David Pagou.

The experienced Cameroonian coach has overseen several clubs in the domestic top flight and will now lead the Indomitable Lions into the tournament in Morocco.

However, Pagou’s provisional 28-man squad has raised eyebrows, with several key figures missing. Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, captain Vincent Aboubakar, Napoli midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and defender Michael Ngadeu have all been left out.

While Anguissa is currently sidelined by injury, no explanation has been offered for the omission of the other senior players.

With Cameroon set to open their Afcon campaign on 21 December, the ongoing internal upheaval has cast a shadow over their preparations, leaving fans and analysts uncertain about the team’s prospects in Morocco.