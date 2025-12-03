GCB Launches ‘Pa to Pa’ Promo To Reward Loyal customers

A scene during the launch

GCB Bank has launched a new customer reward campaign, dubbed “GCB Pa to Pa Promo Save & Win,” aimed at offering customers the opportunity to win an all-expenses-paid trip to watch the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking at the launch at the GCB Headquarters in Accra, the Executive Head of Retail Banking, Sina Kamagate, said the initiative forms part of the bank’s appreciation to customers who have sustained its operations for seventy-two years.

“This is GCB’s own small way of saying thank you to our customers. We have been sustained for decades by customers who bring in deposits, knowing that deposits are the lifeblood of banking,” he said.

In Ghana, you know football is one thing that unites all of us. This is our small way of saying thank you to our customers who give us deposits all the time. We are rewarding them to go and enjoy at the world cup next year,” he further noted.

Mr. Kamagate explained that the promo which starts from December 1 and will last for 5 months, offers customers the opportunity to deposits GH¢300 to earn a point, increasing their chances to win monthly prizes at the end of every month and the ultimate prize to watch the world cup in US next year.

According to him, customers who have dormant accounts could also participate and win exciting prizes for being customers with the bank over the years.

He said the top 10 participants will be rewarded with household appliances such as televisions, freezers, cookers, among several others.

“Pa to Pa Promo ultimately reinforces the bank’s dedication to customer satisfaction. Our customers love to play, and when they play, they play hard. We are sponsoring them to go and enjoy our favorite national game and all the goodies that come with it,” he added.

From Sports Desk