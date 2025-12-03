FIFA To Announce Updated 2026 World Cup Match Schedule Dec. 6

World Cup Trophy

FIFA IS set to unveil the updated match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ during a live global broadcast on Saturday, 6 December, at 12:00 EST (18:00 CET) from Washington, D.C.

The announcement comes nearly 24 hours after the highly anticipated Final Draw, which will reveal the tournament’s 12 groundbreaking groups of four.

The event will be led by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who will be joined on stage by several FIFA Legends. Representatives of all 42 qualified nations, along with teams still vying for a place at the tournament, will also be in attendance.

The reveal show is expected to be one of the most significant milestones on the road to the first 48-team World Cup.

Throughout the broadcast, experts will provide live analysis of the draw outcomes, break down key matchups, and offer insights into the host venues set to welcome the world in June and July next year. FIFA will also confirm the venues and kick-off times for all 104 matches.

Fans across the globe will be able to watch the announcement live on FIFA’s digital platforms, including FIFA.com and the federation’s official YouTube channel. A global feed will also be made available to broadcasters worldwide.

The match allocation process, which takes place after the draw, is designed to provide optimal conditions for teams and supporters while accommodating fans across various time zones.

A final version of the complete match schedule is expected in March, following the conclusion of the FIFA and European play-offs that will determine the last six qualifying teams.

With excitement rapidly building across the three host nations and 16 vibrant Host Cities—and with nearly two million tickets already sold—the release of the match schedule represents another major step toward what is expected to be a historic and transformative World Cup.

Further updates will be communicated through the FIFA Media Hub in the coming weeks.