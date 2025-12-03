GFA Trains U15 Teams Ahead Of WAFU Zone B Championship

Participants during the training

THE SAFEGUARDING Unit of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has delivered an intensive training session for the National U15 Boys and Girls teams as part of their final preparations for the WAFU Zone B African Schools Football Championship in Burkina Faso.

The exercise, held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence before the teams’ departure for Ouagadougou, aimed to equip young players and officials with essential knowledge on safety, conduct, and player protection throughout the tournament.

Safeguarding officials Obed Tufuor and Bernice Bempah led the session, providing a detailed overview of the Safeguarding Code of Conduct for the competition.

They highlighted the standards of behaviour expected from all participants, stressing respect for teammates, opponents, match officials, and the importance of responsible conduct both on and off the pitch.

The players were also reminded that all forms of misconduct— including bullying, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and emotional abuse — are strictly prohibited and must be reported immediately.

Trainers offered clear guidance on available reporting channels, ensuring that every player understands how to seek help or raise concerns when necessary.

The session forms part of ongoing efforts by the GFA to promote a safe, supportive, and disciplined environment for young athletes representing the nation on the international stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford